'Marvellous Mizoram': PM Modi vows to transform state, highlights development initiatives ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi addresses during an event.

In a video message to the people of Mizoram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to creating a remarkable Mizoram. He emphasised that the residents of the poll-bound state are like family members to him.

The Prime Minister highlighted the efforts of the BJP-led central government in enhancing Mizoram's infrastructure, including railway networks, healthcare facilities, sports development, and other sectors. He also recognized Mizoram's potential to become a global tourist destination, citing its rich natural beauty and vibrant culture.

In the video message, Prime Minister Modi referenced his earlier promise to promote transformation through improved transportation in Mizoram. He noted that significant progress has occurred in various sectors under the leadership of the BJP-led government.

These statements come as Mizoram prepares for the upcoming elections, with the BJP demonstrating its commitment to the state's development and well-being.

Polling to take place on November 7

The Mizoram assembly, consisting of 40 seats, will undergo elections on November 7, with the election conducted in a single phase, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The current Mizoram assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is set to conclude its term on December 17, and the vote counting will transpire on December 3, with results announced the same day. The electoral process will commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on October 13, and candidates can submit their nominations until October 20. Nominations will be scrutinised on October 21, and the final date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

Also read | Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Congress will form government in poll-bound state, says Shashi Tharoor