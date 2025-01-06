Zoos on alert after three tigers, one leopard die of avian flu at rescue centre in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Freepik.com

Avian flu: Three tigers and a leopard died at animal rescue centre in Nagpur due to avian influenza, prompting the authorities to put zoos on alert across the country, an official said on Monday.

In response to the fatalities that took place at the end of last month, the Central government has issued an advisory instructing zoos to implement precautionary measures, according to an official.

Centre advisory to zoos

The Central Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in an advisory directed zoos to comply with the action plan on prevention, control and containment. “It is a highly contagious viral disease with zoonotic ramifications. It is, therefore, advised that all zoos remain alert and vigilant for any symptoms among captive animals housed in zoos and incidence, if any, in nearby areas,” stated the January 3 advisory issued by the department, which comes under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Animals relocated

Shatanik Bhagwat, divisional manager of the Gorewada project, said that the animals had been relocated to the Gorewada Rescue Centre from Chandrapur due to incidents of man-animal conflict. He said that the big cats died at the center at the end of December.

Bhagwat said that the tigers were brought to the rescue center in the second week of December, while the leopard had been there since May.

The animals showed different symptoms, including limping and fever, in the third week of December. Their samples were sent to Bhopal for testing, and the reports received on January 2 confirmed that they had tested positive for the H5N1 virus, he added.

He said the disinfection process is underway according to the Central and state government guidelines.

(With PTI inputs)

