'Write to us formally: EC tells Rahul Gandhi on Maharashtra election rigging charge The Election Commission has said it will formally respond to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s rigging allegations only if he submits a written complaint. EC sources noted that Gandhi did not attend the poll panel’s May 15 outreach meeting, unlike other national parties.

New Delhi:

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a response from the Election Commission (EC) on his allegations of election rigging in Maharashtra, sources in the poll panel on Sunday said the constitutional body would only respond if Gandhi submitted a formal communication as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

According to sources, the EC had reached out to all six national parties for separate meetings in May as part of its post-poll engagement. While the remaining five parties met the Commission, the Congress cancelled its scheduled interaction on May 15.

On Saturday, Gandhi had escalated his criticism of the poll body, accusing it of evading serious charges. In an article, he alleged “match-fixing” in the Maharashtra election and warned that similar manipulation could happen in Bihar and anywhere the BJP faced defeat.

'Footage available to courts, not for public release'

In response, EC sources said Gandhi’s demand for CCTV footage from polling stations during evening hours in Maharashtra was misplaced. As per EC protocol, CCTV footage is preserved and can be scrutinised by a competent high court if an election petition is filed.

“This is done to protect both the integrity of the election process and the privacy of voters. Why does Rahul Gandhi want to invade voter privacy, which the EC is obligated to safeguard under electoral laws?” a senior official said.

Rahul accused of undermining his own party’s poll agents

The sources also pointed out that Gandhi’s accusation of tampering with voters' lists indirectly casts doubt on Congress’s own booth-level and counting agents appointed across constituencies. “Instead of making public allegations, he should trust the courts and legal remedies provided under election law,” the official added.

The EC has so far refrained from issuing a direct public rebuttal, but has reiterated that allegations of rigging must be pursued through proper legal channels.

(With PTI inputs)