Worli hit-and-run case mirrors Pune Porsche incident as accused's father instructs driver to take blame

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Worli hit-and-run case incident, the Sewree Court on Monday (July 8) sent the main accused, Mihir Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, to judicial custody. The court, in its decision, also sent the Shah family's driver, Rajrishi Rajendra Singh Bidawat, allegedly present with Mihir Shah in the car at the time of the incident, to one-day police custody.

Significantly, the decision by the Sewree Court comes after the Mumbai Police informed the court of a few critical details found during the investigation. In the proceedings held, the police informed that accused Mihir Shah was constantly in touch with his father over the phone after the incident.

The police said, not only this, but Rajesh Shah, in one of the conversations with Mihir, who was allegedly on wheels at the time of the accident, to exchange his seat with Rajrishi.

Meanwhile, as the investigation continues in the case, the officials informed on Monday that police suspect Mihir was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, as he was spotted at a bar in the Juhu area here a few hours before the incident. The officials informed that the police have also found a bill of Rs 18,000 of the bar and are presently verifying it. "The CCTV footage of the bar is also being examined,” the officials added.



Cops launch manhunt to nab accused Mihir Shah

Amid the ongoing investigation in the case, Mumbai police have formed six teams to nab the main accused Mihir Shah, the son of a ruling Shiv Sena leader after his BMW car crashed into a scooter, killing a woman and injuring her husband.

The officials informed on Monday that, a look out circular (LOC) has also been put out against Mihir Shah, from neighbouring Palghar district.

"As there is a possibility of Mihir Shah fleeing the country, police have issued an LOC against him," the official said.

