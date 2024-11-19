Worli Assembly Elections 2024: Sena vs Sena showdown as Aaditya Thackeray faces Milind Deora

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray

The 2024 Assembly Elections in the Worli Assembly Constituency are considered a game-changer, as this time, the fight for the constituency is between the two divided factions of Shiv Sena: one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Eknath Shinde. In the past, these factions ran as a united unit and consistently maintained a winning streak in the constituency. However, the 2024 assembly polls will be starkly different, with the two factions now set to assert their dominance from the seat by fielding their respective candidates. While Shiv Sena (UBT) has named the current MLA, Aditya Thackeray, as its candidate, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has nominated Milind Deora.

Worli Assembly Election 2024: Key Candidates

A total of ten candidates have filed nominations to contest the Worli Assembly seat in the upcoming elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Aditya Uddhav Thackeray, while the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has nominated Milind Murli Deora to compete against the UBT chief's son. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has fielded Sandeep Sudhakar Deshpande, and the Bahujan Samaj Party has named Suresh Kumar Mishrilal Gautam as its candidate.

Worli Constituency Demographic Profile

According to data from the Election Commission, there were 2,69,003 voters in the Worli constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Of these, 1,49,594 were male voters and 1,19,407 were female voters. No voters belonged to the third gender. Additionally, 420 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Worli in 2019 was 71 (70 men and 1 woman).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Worli constituency was 2,65,091. Out of this, 1,49,067 voters were male, and 1,16,024 were female voters. There were 467 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Worli in 2014 was 91 (73 men and 18 women).

When Will Worli Vote?

The Worli Assembly constituency is set to go to the polls on November 20, with results scheduled to be announced on November 23 (Saturday).

Worli Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

1990: Dattaji Nalawade (Shiv Sena—then undivided)

1995: Dattaji Nalawade (Shiv Sena—then undivided)

1999: Dattaji Nalawade (Shiv Sena—then undivided)

2004: Dattaji Nalawade (Shiv Sena—then undivided)

2009: Sachin Ahir (Nationalist Congress Party—then undivided)

2014: Sunil Shinde (Shiv Sena—then undivided)

2019: Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena—then undivided)

