Woman found murdered in Mumbai's Ghatkopar flat; property dispute suspected

A 65-year-old woman, Shehnaz Anis Qazi, was found murdered in her flat in Ghatkopar (West), Mumbai. Mumbai Police have registered a case of murder and begun a detailed investigation. According to initial probe, the killing may be linked to a property dispute within the family. The incident came to light on Wednesday evening when Shehnaz’s sister tried calling her several times but received no response. Concerned, her niece asked a woman living in the same building to check the flat using a spare key. Once the flat was opened, Shehnaz was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood, with serious head injuries. Police suspect she was attacked with a heavy object.

Woman living alone after husband’s death

Shehnaz had been living alone for several years. Her husband, Anis Qazi, passed away in 2018. Anis had two wives Shehnaz and Ayesha. Ayesha had four children from a previous marriage, and three children with Anis. After Anis’s death, Shehnaz continued staying in the Ghatkopar flat. Family disputes over property matters had reportedly surfaced over the years, and relations between Shehnaz and some family members were strained.

Police suspect property angle

Investigators believe that property disagreements may be at the root of the murder. Police are questioning relatives and reviewing CCTV footage from the building and surrounding area. A case has been registered against an unknown accused, but no arrests have been made so far. The body has been sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police say all angles will be examined as the investigation continues, including family disputes, visitor records, and forensic clues from the crime scene.