Will be happy if Raj Thackeray and Uddhav 'come together' in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis | Video

Mumbai:

Ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled to take place later this year, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has showcased his willingness to get back together with his cousin Raj Thackeray, who has been estranged for many years. Speaking on this matter with media, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that if both of them come together, it would be a welcome move. CM Fadnavis said, "If the two come together, we will be happy about it, because if people settle their differences, it is a good thing. What else can I say about it?...".

Ready to keep away differences: Uddhav on getting back 'together' with Raj Thackeray

While addressing the function of his party's trade union wing, Bhartiya Kamgar Sena in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said that he is ready to get back together with Raj Thackeray by keeping all the issues aside for the sake of Marathi language and culture. Uddhav's response came during a podcast with filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief said that he can keep aside 'minor differences' with Uddhav Thackeray and can work for the interest of Maharashtra.

Keep aside all meaningless fights: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray said that he wants to keep aside all the meaningless fights and appealed to all the Maharashtra people to come together for the sake of Marathi and Maharashtra. "What I want to say is that I also appeal to all Marathi people to come together for the benefit of Maharashtra and Marathi", Uddhav Thackeray said.

He further said that during the Lok Sabha elections, his party kept on raising the issue that the industries of Maharashtra are going towards Gujarat. Uddhav stated that if Raj Thackeray would have opposed the issue at that time, a government in the centre today would not have been in power.

"During the Lok Sabha elections when we were saying that the industries of Maharashtra are going to Gujarat, if you had opposed at that time then the government which is in power in the center today would not have been there. We would have formed a government which thinks about the welfare of Maharashtra at the center and in the state also a government which thinks about the welfare of Maharashtra would have been in power. This time we would have abolished black laws like the labor law", Uddhav Thackeray said.

I'll not come in way of Maharashtra's interest: Uddhav

"Sometimes we will support, sometimes we will oppose and sometimes we will compromise. This will not work, I will not come in the way of Maharashtra's interest. I will not compromise with them, I will not invite them to my home, I will not go to their house either, I will not welcome them, I will not sit in a row with them, first decide this, then you talk about Maharashtra's interest, as for the rest of the fight, anyway I did not have any fight with anyone, but today I end all fights and now only Maharashtra's interest", he added.

The BMC elections are expected to be held in October this year.