Who was DB Patil and why Navi Mumbai airport will be named after him? All you need to know

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after the people's leader late D B Patil. Addressing a public meeting in Airoli during the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election campaign, Fadnavis said, "The international airport started in Navi Mumbai will be named after the people's leader late D B Patil," and added that the project would strengthen growth in multiple sectors.

Fadnavis said Navi Mumbai is an extension of Mumbai and will emerge as the next engine of economic growth. He said the airport would support sectors such as pharmaceuticals, innovation, food processing, services, and import-export, enabling the city to expand its economic base.

"Various infrastructure projects are underway to address traffic congestion, including a new junction at Kalamboli and the Kharghar-Turbhe tunnel. A metro network was being developed through CIDCO to improve connectivity across the city," he said.

Who is Dinkar Balu Patil?

Popularly known as DB Patil, Dinkar Balu Patil was a senior leader from Raigad district. An MLA from Panvel in Raigad district between 1957 and 1980, he was known for his fight for farmers’ rights. DB Patil was born in Jasai village in Uran taluka of Raigad district and came from a farming family. Patil completed his LLB degree in 1951. DB Patil entered public life after winning the Kolaba district local board election.

The the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is associated with the Patil family's contributions to sports and development, while DB Patil is a revered leader for farmers' rights, leading to calls for the new Navi Mumbai Airport to be named after him, honoring his legacy in the region.