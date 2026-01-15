Maharashtra: Which party or alliance held power in 27 municipal corporations including the BMC? Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections: During the previous civic polls spanning 2017-2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alongside its allied Shiv Sena controlled 15 out of Maharashtra's 27 municipal corporations.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra's 27 municipal corporations, including the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have been under the control of the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance. Comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Mahayuti has solidified its grip through past elections and recent unopposed victories. These bodies, currently often administrator-run due to delays, face polls on January 15 (Thursday).

Historical control by Mahayuti pre-2022

In the last major elections around 2017-2022, BJP and its then-united Shiv Sena ally dominated 15 of the 27 corporations. BJP secured outright majorities in 13, including Pune, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mira-Bhayandar and Jalgaon, while Shiv Sena held Thane. In BMC, the largest with 227 seats, BJP-Shiv Sena ruled jointly until tenures ended, managing Mumbai's vast civic affairs.

Congress controlled Bhiwandi Nizampur and Nanded-Waghala, but the undivided NCP won none outright. Splits in Shiv Sena and NCP shifted dynamics, yet Mahayuti retained state-level power post-2024 Assembly win.

Legal battles delayed polls by 2-3 years, leaving most corporations under bureaucratic administration. Mahayuti's recent sweep of municipal councils and nagar panchayats reinforces its urban strength against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA- Congress, Uddhav Shiv Sena-UBT, Sharad Pawar NCP-SP).

Unopposed victory signal 2026 momentum

Ahead of January 15 voting, Mahayuti secured 64-69 unopposed seats across corporations. BJP led with 43-44, including 15 in Kalyan-Dombivli, six each in Bhiwandi, Panvel and Jalgaon. Shiv Sena (Shinde) took 22, notably seven in Thane; NCP two in Ahmednagar. This boosts confidence in retaining BMC and others.

Key corporations and power breakdown:

Corporation No. of seats Previous controlling party/alliance BMC (Mumbai) 227 BJP-Shiv Sena (joint) ​ Thane 131 Shiv Sena ​ Pune 162 BJP ​ Nagpur 118 BJP ​ Pimpri-Chinchwad 128 BJP ​ Kalyan-Dombivli 122 BJP-led ​ Bhiwandi-Nizampur 93 Congress (pre-split) ​

Mahayuti eyes majorities in most, with BJP eyeing BMC control after years in alliance. Opposition critiques unopposed wins as bypassing NOTA.

What are the implications for January 15 polls?

Polls across 27 corporations plus others test Mahayuti's urban dominance post-2024 state victory. New ward rules (four corporators per ward in 28 excluding Mumbai) add complexity. Mahayuti's early edge positions it to hold power in most, including BMC, shaping urban governance.