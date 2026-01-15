What happened in the Panvel Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2017? Maharashtra Municipal Elections: Voting for Panvel Municipal Corporation elections are taking place today. The last time the elections took place in this area were back in May 2017 as voters voted for candidate contesting for a total of 78 seats. Here's what happened then:

Maharashtra Municipal Corporations elections are underway today, with the voting starting at 7:30 AM. Voting is also underway in the Panvel Municipal Corporation for a total of 78 seats, and the results for all civic body polls will be declared on Friday, January 16. Meanwhile, let us have a look at what happened in the previous elections in the region back in 2017:

What happened in the Panvel Municipal Corporation election in 2018?

The last municipal elections in Panvel took place on May 24, 2017, when voters elected representatives for 78 seats across 20 wards. 418 candidates contested elections and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a staggering 51 seats to emerge as the single largest party. Peasanta and Workers Party of India (PWP) was the second best party, winning 23 seats while Congess and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won only two seats each.

The BJP led the vote share as well with a staggering 47.83% of votes, followed by the PWP party that received 32.23% of votes. ShivSena received 7.87% of votes while Congress and NCP got 5.95% and 2.84% of votes respectively.

Panvel Municipal Corporation: Voter turnout in 2017

The voter turnout in the 2017 Panvel Municipal Corporation elections stood at a decent 54.79%, as a total of 2,33,095 votes were cast. Among them, 1,28,358 voters were male, while 1,04,737 voters were female. There were a total of 4,25,464 voters in the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, among which 2,28,674 were male and 1,96,790 voters were female.

Out of 78 seats in the Panvel Municipal Corporation, 39 were reserved for women candidates. As far as category-wise candidates are concerned, 49 were for general category, 6 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 2 for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 21 for the Backward Class Categories (BCC).

This time around, a total of 5,54,578 voters in the Panvel Municipal Corporation, out of which 2,94,821 are male and 2,59,685 are female and a significant voter turnout is expected today.