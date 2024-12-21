Mumbai: Services to be affected during Christmas as Western Railway dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra

Follow us on Image Source : X 135-year-old rail bridge over Mithi River in Bandra dismantled by Western Railways.

The Western Railway demolishes the iconic and last remaining iron screw-pile bridge at Bandra in Mumbai over the Mithi River on bridge number 20. Hundreds of suburban and outstation trains will be affected during the Christmas weekend in two blocks of 9.5 hours each.

Originally constructed in 1888 as part of Bandra Railway Station’s development, this historic bridge has been a key component of the rail network for 135 years, supporting the tracks on both the Slow and Fast lines, linking Churchgate and Virar.

While suburban train cancellations will occur between Andheri and Dadar, outstation trains will face restrictions. The details of cancellations and restrictions are being finalised. The two blocks are tentatively planned for Christmas weekend.

“Screw pile foundations are old designed foundation on bridges which collapse suddenly without giving distress warning. There is only one bridge left on screw pile abutment in Indian Railways that is Bridge 20 at Bandra in Mumbai under WR. Screw pile of this bridge is to be replaced with raft foundation urgently as they are now destressed. There is fear of track sinkage if not done on priority. While the bridge has been upgraded and renewed, the replacement of screw pile foundations is the last major work that needs to be taken up,” WR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek told media.

“There will be speed restrictions immediately after the work, which will be lifted gradually. But once the work is completed and the line settles, the speed of trains on the bridge will be increased,” he explained. “The work is time-bound and split into 11 activities, and it needs to be compulsorily completed before the monsoon sets in. Hence, we are working with a targeted deadline of May 30, 2025,” he added.

The replacement work is set to begin with two major overnight rail blocks scheduled on January 24-25 and January 25-26- each spanning 9.5 hours. This historic bridge features eight cast-iron pillars, each weighing between 8 to 10 tonnes and extending 15 to 20 meters into the riverbed.

While the replacement promises enhanced safety and durability, disruptions are expected until May, with further rail blocks for pillar construction and track realignment. Passengers are advised to anticipate delays and check schedules during this period.

Central Railway train cancellations

The Central Railway on Friday (December 20) announced an integrated block on the CSMT-Kalyan and Kalyan-Karjat sections to be undertaken on December 21-22 and December 22-23. The block is aimed at carrying out the launching of girders for multiple bridges, including the third Patri Pul at Kalyan, Ambernath road bridge, and footbridges at Ulhasnagar and Neral.

The Central Railway will operate integrated special traffic and power blocks involving the UP and Down slow and fast lines, as well as the 5th and 6th lines, on the CSMT-Kalyan and Kalyan-Karjat sections.