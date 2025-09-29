Violent clash breaks out in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar over ‘I Love Mohammed’ row, 30 arrested Police used ‘lathi charge’ to bring the situation under control and added that 30 people have been arrested in the incident.

Mumbai:

A communal clash broke out in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar on Monday over "I Love Mohammed" row. Police used ‘lathi charge’ to bring the situation under control. Police said 30 people have been arrested in the incident.

Here's how violence unfolded

The incident unfolded after some unknown people created a rangoli of ‘I Love Mohammed’in the Maliwada area of ​​Ahilyanagar city. This angered hundreds of members of the Muslim community, alleging that religious sentiments were hurt, and they protested in front of the city's Kotwali police station. Local police is on high alert and appealed to everyone not to believe in rumours.

Police identify miscreants

After taking cognisance of the incident, local police identified the people who made the rangoli and registered a case against two people. One of the accused is in police custody.

The police had to use mild force at some places to control the crowd. According to the police, security has been beefed up in the city and people have been asked not to rely on rumours.