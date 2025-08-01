Violence erupts in Pune's Daund-Yavat over statue insult; arson, stone-pelting reported, Police clamp down Violence erupted in Pune’s Daund-Yavat area over an alleged statue insult, leading to clashes, arson, and police action after a viral social media post.

Pune:

Tensions flared in the Daund-Yavat region of Pune district today after violence broke out over an alleged insult to a revered public figure. The incident led to arson, stone-pelting, and a heavy police deployment as authorities struggled to bring the situation under control. According to initial reports, the unrest is linked to an incident that occurred three days ago when a group from a particular community allegedly disrespected a statue of a figure worshipped by many in Maharashtra. The local population, already on edge, erupted in protest today after a youth from the same community posted an objectionable status on WhatsApp, reportedly referring to the earlier incident.

The post quickly went viral, sparking outrage among members of another community. Both groups clashed on the streets, pelting stones at each other. The situation escalated rapidly, prompting police to intervene with force. The youth who uploaded the status has since been detained.

BJP MLA's meeting followed by outbreak of violence

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar had held a public meeting on Thursday aimed at calming tensions, and for a brief period, the situation remained under control. However, today’s developments reignited anger in the area, leading to full-blown violence.

Chief Minister Fadnavis promises tough action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded strongly to the incident, stating that strict action would be taken against anyone responsible for inciting unrest. “The individual’s social media post was extremely offensive,” the CM said. “Police were forced to resort to a lathi charge to bring the mob under control.”

Attempted vandalism at religious site

Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill confirmed that the situation began to unravel around noon today after authorities were informed of the offensive post. "We brought the boy to the police station for questioning and had initiated legal proceedings," said Gill. "While efforts were underway to maintain calm through dialogue with village representatives, the post had already spread widely on social media."

Given the backdrop of last week’s tensions, emotions were already high. A group of villagers reportedly attempted to vandalise a local religious structure, though no injuries were reported. Police acted quickly to disperse the crowd, and the situation is currently under control.

Authorities continue to monitor the area closely as additional police forces remain stationed in sensitive zones to prevent further escalation.