BJP's Vinod Tawde sends legal notice to Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, demands written apology

Maharashtra's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Vinod Tawde has sent legal notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. In this notice, Tawde's lawyer said that false allegations had been made against his client.

In such a situation, these three leaders should apologise unconditionally to Vinod Tawde within 24 hours of receiving the notice. Tawde has demanded to publicly apologise on the front pages of three English newspapers and three regional language newspapers along with a post on social media platform X. If the Congress leaders fail to do so, they will file a criminal case against the three leaders and will also file civil proceedings worth Rs 100 crore, he added.

In a social media post Tawde said, "I have filed a defamation case against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and their party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for their baseless allegations in the Nallasopara case. Despite their attempts to tarnish my image and that of the BJP, the truth is clear — the alleged ₹5 crore was never recovered in the investigation by the Election Commission and the police."

"This case exposes the Congress's low-level politics and their desperate attempts to mislead the nation. The BJP stands tall, backed by truth and the people's trust!," he added.