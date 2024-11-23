Vikhroli Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sunil Rajaram Raut get a hattrick?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vikhroli Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE.

Vikhroli Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the results of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on Saturday (November 23). Shiv Sena's UBT faction leader Sunil Raut contested from the Vikhroli seat. Suvarna Karanje from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena also fought from this seat.

The Vikhroli Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Vikhroli is one of the Assembly seats of Maharashtra. It is a suburb in Mumbai. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress, and Shiv Sena are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Rajaram Raut won the Vikhroli constituency in 2019. In 2014, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Rajaram registered a win in the Mulund constituency. In 2009, Mangesh Sangle of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena registered his victory from the seat.

Vikhroli Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,27,974 voters in the Vikhroli constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 70,390 voters were male and 57,287 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 297 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vikhroli in 2019 was 57 (55 were men and 2 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Vikhroli constituency was 1,31,537. Out of this, 72,919 voters were male and 58,446 were female. There were 172 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mulund in 2014 was 73 (52 were men and 21 were women).

Vikhroli Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Rajaram Raut won the seat with a margin of 27,841 votes. He was polled 62,794 votes with a vote share of 49.08%. Sunil defeated NCP candidate Dhananjay (Dada) Pisal, who got 34,953 votes (27.32%). MNS candidate Vinod Ramchandra Shinde stood third with 16,042 (12.54%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,49,337 and VBA candidate Siddharth Mokle was in the fourth position with 9,150 votes (7.15%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Rajaram Raut won the seat. He was polled 50,302 votes with a vote share of 38.24%. MNS candidate Mangesh Eknath Sangale got 24,963 (18.98%) and was the runner-up. Sunil Rajaram defeated Sangale by a margin of 25,339 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,28,282.

NCP candidate Sanjay Dina Patil came in third with 20,233 votes (15.38%), and Congress candidate Dr Sandesh Balasaheb Mhatre was in the fourth position with 18,046 votes (13.72%).