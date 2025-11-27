Video: Navneet Rana’s bold stand on 'religious pride' stirs political debate in Amravati During her speech in Amravati, Navneet Rana drew attention to the recent hoisting of the religious flag in Ayodhya by PM Modi. She criticised external entities like Pakistan for opposing this act, urging supporters to firmly uphold national pride and unity.

Amravati:

Navneet Rana, former Amravati Member of Parliament, sparked intense debate by declaring that anyone who raises a finger against the religious flag ('dharma dhwaj') should have their fingers cut off. Speaking at an election rally, Rana urged supporters to be ready to respond strongly if anyone dared to disrespect the symbol.

Reference to UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s warning

Rana referenced a speech by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath﻿, who had warned 'batoge toh katoge'- implying those who threaten will face consequences. She adapted this in her message, asserting unity and safety for supporters this election cycle.

Emphasis on unity and defending religious pride

Addressing the Amravati crowd, Rana highlighted the recent raising of the religious flag in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She criticised external forces like Pakistan for objections, and appealed for strong defense of national pride and unity under the election symbol of the lotus.

Call for political and social vigilance

Rana’s remarks reflect heightened communal and political tensions around the elections, signaling a call for solidarity among her party’s supporters. Her rhetoric underscores an aggressive stance against perceived disrespect towards religion and country.

Meanwhile in another political update, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier assured that the government has no plans to discontinue the Ladki Bahin scheme﻿, emphasising its importance in empowering women by providing monthly financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries. He reaffirmed the continuation of the free electricity scheme for farmers, promising round-the-clock supply once solar projects are operational.

In a rally at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Fadnavis expressed the government’s vision to transform women into 'Lakhpati Didis'﻿ by creating employment opportunities. Launched in 2024, the flagship 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojna'﻿ offers Rs 1,500 monthly to women aged 21 to 65 from economically weaker sections.

Fadnavis also highlighted plans to make the Marathwada region drought-free through a major water project transferring 54 TMC water from Konkan, set to begin next year. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for ongoing development efforts and urbanization projects transforming Maharashtra’s cities with significant funding.

The Chief Minister called for transparent utilization of municipal council funds to ensure effective governance and urban development, linking it to the benefits of ongoing government schemes for citizens.