Video: Drug peddlers launch brutal attack on cops in Navi Mumbai raid, officer injured

A viral social media video has exposed a shocking confrontation in Navi Mumbai's Ulwe area on February 1 (Sunday). Acting on precise intelligence, a team from Mumbai Police Zone 6's anti-narcotics unit descended on a suspected drug den to nab notorious peddlers. What began as a routine raid turned into a life-or-death brawl, highlighting the growing dangers faced by law enforcers in India's drug war.

Sudden assault leaves cop bloodied

Footage captures the chaos unfolding: As the officers approached the target spot, a gang of drug peddlers erupted from hiding, launching a ferocious ambush with sticks, stones, and bare fists. The attackers overwhelmed the team in a frenzy of violence, raining blows on the surprised policemen. One brave officer suffered serious injuries, including deep cuts and bruises, in the melee, while the rest fought desperately to shield themselves and retreat.

Daring escape and vow for justice

Miraculously, the police team battled back, using their training to disengage and escape with their lives, though shaken and one comrade wounded. The video, now circulating widely online, has sparked public outrage and praise for the officers' resilience. Navi Mumbai Police have swiftly registered a case under relevant sections for assault on public servants and drug trafficking, launching a manhunt with sketches, CCTV trawls, and informant networks to hunt down the assailants.

Fight against narco-terror

This incident underscores the escalating risks in cracking down on Mumbai's underworld drug networks, where peddlers are increasingly turning violent. Authorities vow no stone unturned until the culprits are cuffed, urging citizens to share tips anonymously to dismantle these menace rings.