Vasai Assembly Election Results LIVE: Counting in process, will Bahujan Vikas Aghadi retain this seat?

Vasai Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE updates: The vote counting has been started. Vasai is one of the key assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. For this seat, 10 assembly elections were conducted with independents winning four times. In the last two elections, Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi ruled this seat.

Will Hitendra Thakur sweep this seat third time?

This seat is in the Palghar district and is known for its stronghold for independent candidates. Historically, this seat has seen mixed victories - the Janta Party and Congress both have won this twice while independent candidates have won four. Thakur won on a Congress ticket in 1990, then went on to win as an independent in 1995, 1999 and 2004. Since 2014, he has consistently won under the BVA banner. Since 1990, Hitendra Thakur has ruled Vasai as a Congress candidate or an independent, except in 2009. In 2009, Narayan Mankar contested from BVA, but observers feel Thakur could have won even when Thakur was not present. Thakur is expected to have a strong chance of winning again this year.

Vasai Assembly Election 2024

The voting took place in a single phase on November 20, along with all other seats in the state. According to the data, there are a total of 22,19,033 registered voters, including 1156999 male voters, 10618088 female voters, and 226 third-gender voters. The list of the candidates and their party names who are contesting for the Vasai Assembly Election 2024 is given below.

Party Candidate Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar Vijay Govind Patil Bhartiya Janta Party Sneha Dube Pandit Bahujan Vikas Agahadi Hitendra Vishnu Thakur Independent Godfrey Mary Joseph Almeida Bahujan Samaj Party Vinod Vishram Tambe Independent Prahallad Rana Independent Rajendra Ajit Dhage

What happened in 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA) candidate Hitendra Thakur won the seat with a margin of 25,995 votes. His rival Vijay Govind Patil received 76,955 votes (40.50 %). In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Hitendra Vishnu Thakur from BVA won the seat and polled 97,291 votes with a vote share of 51.04%.