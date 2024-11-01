Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vasai Assembly Poll 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Vasai Assembly Election 2024: As Maharashtra gears up for the 2024 Assembly elections, the Vasai seat in the Palghar district has gained attention. Known for being a stronghold for independent candidates, Vasai has held 10 assembly elections, with independents winning four times. In the last two elections, the Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has a firm grip on the seat.

Historically, Vasai has seen mixed victories: the Janata Party and Congress have each won twice, while independent candidates have won four. Thakur won on a Congress ticket in 1990, then went on to win as an independent in 1995, 1999 and 2004. Since 2014, he has consistently won under the BVA banner.

Since 1990, Hitendra Thakur has ruled Vasai as a Congress candidate or an independent, except in 2009. In 2009, Narayan Mankar contested from BVA, but observers feel Thakur could have won even when Thakur was not present. Thakur is expected to have a strong chance of winning again this year.

Vasai Constituency Demographic Profile

According to 2019 data, Vasai’s 284,000 voters include a significant portion of Christian (38,500) and Muslim (24,000) voters, who play a critical role. Dalit voters make up around 3%, while the tribal population is approximately 10%, all contributing to Vasai’s complex voting dynamics.

Vasai Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Vasai constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state.

Vasai Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Vasai Assembly seat, along with the other 287 constituencies, will be declared on November 23.

Vasai Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Hitendra Thakur has held significant sway over the Vasai seat since 1990, except in 2009. Whether contesting on a Congress ticket or as an independent, Thakur has maintained his influence. In 2009, BVA’s Narayan Mankar contested in his place, yet Thakur’s popularity remains high, making him the favourite in the upcoming election.

Vasai Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA) candidate Hitendra Thakur emerged victorious, securing the seat with 102,950 votes. Thakur’s closest rival, Vijay Govind Patil from the Shiv Sena (SHS), received 76,955 votes, giving Thakur a comfortable margin. Thakur’s win in 2019 marked a consecutive victory, as he had also won this seat in the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, further consolidating his influence in the constituency.

Vasai Assembly Constituency Past Winners

Vasai Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Vasai legislative assembly constituency had a total of 1,89,625 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,90,005 or 62.36 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 1,90,558 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,90,629 or 65.52 per cent.