Uddhav Thackeray at Dussehra rally: 'Shivaji Maharaj is vote machine for PM Modi' | TOP QUOTES

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray attended the party's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is like 'Kauravas' as they think that no party should exist in this country.

Addressing the party's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said that I parted ways with BJP as I don't believe in its version of Hindutva. Shivaji Maharaj is a vote machine for Prime Minister Narendra Modi but he's our God.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) held their Dussehra rally in Mumbai today (October 12) in a show of strength and set the tone by attacking each other ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "Amit Shah came to Maharashtra and he said that this time only Mahayuti but in 2019 he said something else. I am not fighting only for myself I am fighting for all of you. They sold Dharavi to Adani and the people of Dharavi are facing many problems. I assure all of you and promise you that when we come to power I will cancel this project of Adani in Dharavi. I want to tell the CJI that if you want to make history then give the right decision. You are only speaking, not giving any decision. You do aarti with Narendra Modi it is fine but if you do not give any decision then everyone will lose faith in the judiciary. People believe only in judiciary and democracy."

The RSS should think whether today's "hybrid BJP" is acceptable to it, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said today (October 12), addressing his party's annual Dussehra rally.

Targeting his former ally ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Thackeray said the BJP should be ashamed of calling itself "Bharatiya." He also compared it to the Kauravas, accusing it of showing arrogance.

He also promised to build temples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district of the state after coming to power. He parted ways with the BJP in 2019 as he did not believe in its version of Hindutva, but he never abandoned his father Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, the former chief minister said.

Here are TOP QUOTES of Uddhav Thackeray's speech

BJP is like Kauravas, smacks of arrogance as they think that no party should exist in this country

I will bury them and hoist the saffron flag no matter how many generations of his will come

After my father's death, Ratan Tata came to my house and said that we both have a great legacy. Balasaheb has seen how you work in difficult times and he has handed over the command to you only after seeing this. Do what you think is right.

I have not left Balasaheb's ideology

It is our sin that when no one cared about them in Maharashtra, we carried BJP on our shoulders. But now we have to support the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels that Shivaji Maharaj is a vote machine but Shivaji is our God.

I promise you when our government will come, I will build Shivaji Maharaj's temple in every district of Maharashtra. He is our God and we say Jai Shivarai like 'Jai Shri Ram'

Shivaji's Temple should be built in every state of the country. The public will see whoever opposes Shivaji's temple and should Modi's temple be built?

I respect Mohan Bhagwat and the Sangh but I don't respect their work

When BJP is in power, they say that Hindus are in danger but during the Congress government they used to say that Islam is in danger

BJP has now become hybrid and giving power to thieves and traitors

They cannot stop inflation and are trying to hide behind cow

Cow protectors killed Aryan Mishra on suspicion of beef but there was no news the next day, if it was Aryan Khan or Aryan Sheikh, there would have been so much uproar

There is an attempt to divide the country into Hindus and Muslims

Forget caste and come together as 'Marathis', this is what Bal Thackeray said

Amit Shah had come here two days back and he said that this time the government will be formed by Mahayuti but next time the government will be formed by BJP. Here, Home Minister Amit Shah has already announced the expiry date of Mahayuti.

Wait for two months as our government is coming. 1,600 decisions have been taken in 11 days but we will cancel all the decisions and will take action against these people

I want to tell the government officials that do not become a partner in their sins or else action will be taken against them too.

We are enemies of those who loot Maharashtra

PM Modi said that 'if these people will come to power, they will loot your mangal sutra, take away the taps and will give it to those who have more children'. Now, I want to ask you that after looting Maharashtra, are you going to give the mangal sutra of the sisters to Gautam Adani.

When our government will comes, we will cancel the Dharavi project tender

Aaditya Thackeray in Dussehra rally

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "The real Shiv Sena is here. I am proud that this party is named after my father Uddhav and my grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray. They (Mahayuti government) do only corruption in the government, you all have to stop it and vote for us and show them the power of Maharashtra. They are a 'Khoka' government..."

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Maharashtra will go to polls next month. The term of the current assembly ends on November 26.

Relevance of 'Dussehra' rally in Maharashtra politics

The Dussehra rally holds an important place for the undivided Sena as, since the 1960s, it was addressed by the party's founder Bal Thackeray from Shivaji Park. After the split in the Shiv Sena in June 2022, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party continued to hold rallies at Shivaji Park.

The Shinde-led Sena first held its rally at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex. Since the last two years, the Shinde group has been holding rallies at Azad Maidan.