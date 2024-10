Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena gets modified 'mashaal' symbol.

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction got a modified 'mashaal' election symbol. In the Lok Sabha elections, the 'mashaal' election symbol was said to look like an ice cream cone by the Uddhav faction. Now, a slight change has been made and a clear 'mashaal' has been shown in the symbol.

