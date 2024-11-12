Uddhav Thackeray's bag checked again during Latur visit ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's campaign visit to Latur today involved a security check of both his bag and helicopter at the helipad. The inspection was conducted by a team from the Election Commission, marking a second consecutive day of checks on his helicopter during his ongoing election campaign.

Thackeray, who was in Latur’s Ausa constituency as part of his election outreach, had previously undergone a similar inspection on Monday, when his helicopter was also checked by Election Commission officials. These checks are part of routine security protocols aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness in the electoral process, especially with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in effect.

However, the security checks sparked controversy earlier this week, when Thackeray clashed with Election Commission officials over the inspection of his personal belongings. On November 11, Thackeray had a heated exchange with the ECI team at Yavatmal, following their decision to check his bags upon his arrival for a public rally. Thackeray questioned the officials, asking if similar checks had been conducted for other prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The incident was captured on video, in which Thackeray can be seen demanding to know whether similar security protocols had been applied to other leaders in the ruling coalition. He further requested video proof of any bag checks conducted on leaders of the Mahayuti alliance, asserting that if he was subject to scrutiny, the same should apply to other politicians, including the Prime Minister.

In his speech at the Yavatmal rally, Thackeray continued to highlight the issue of bag checks, saying, "When I came for campaigning, seven officials checked my bag. I permitted them. I made a video of them. But from now on, if someone's bag is checked, first check the identity card of the officer; find out what post he holds." He also urged the public to demand similar scrutiny of all political figures, saying, "Just like they check your pockets, check theirs too. This is your right."

Thackeray clarified that he did not harbour any ill will toward the officials who carried out the check but emphasized that fair and equal treatment must be extended to all leaders. He further asserted that if the Election Commission is to scrutinize his actions, it must ensure that the same level of scrutiny is applied across the board.

The Election Commission has been conducting thorough checks of political leaders and their campaign activities to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, especially during this highly competitive phase of the election season. With such security measures continuing, political leaders like Thackeray have been vocal about ensuring that these protocols are applied uniformly, without bias.

As election day draws closer, the issue of fairness in the election process remains a key topic of debate, with parties like Shiv Sena (UBT) raising concerns over what they perceive as disproportionate scrutiny of opposition leaders.