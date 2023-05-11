Uddhav Thackeray after SC ruling: 'Shinde a backstabber, should now resign from CM post'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray addresses media

Uddhav Thackeray on SC ruling: Welcoming the Supreme Court ruling on the recent Maharashtra crisis and the role of the then Governor, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray said that the decision reinstates the 'trust in the democracy.' Criticising the stance of the Governor, the SC held that the exercise of discretion by Bhagat Singh Koshyari was not in accordance with the Constitution of India. CJI ruled that there were no communications relied on by the Governor indicating that the dissatisfied MLAs wanted to withdraw support to the government.

"They (now Shinde faction MLAs) betrayed my party and the legacy of my father. My resignation as the CM then may have been wrong legally, but I did it on moral grounds... How was I supposed to run a government with backstabbers." said Uddhav Thackeray. "If the current Maharashtra CM and deputy CM have any ethics, then they should resign. " Thackeray added.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (May 11) ruled that Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra can't be restored as the then Chief Minister had resigned on his own last year amid a huge drama that resulted in a vertical split in Shiv Sena.

​Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar along with deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday met Uddhav Thackeray at 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. Nitish Kumar who is in Maharashtra to pitch for a united Opposition, said, "Those who are at the Centre are not working for the country...All political parties in the country need to unite to work together."