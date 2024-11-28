Uddhav Thackeray likely to leave MVA after defeat in Maharashtra polls, may contest local polls alone

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra politics: Following its crushing defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections, all is not well within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is under increasing pressure from his party leaders to part ways with the alliance and contest upcoming elections independently, particularly the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

A leader from the Thackeray faction said that the former Chief Minister is considering contesting the upcoming municipal elections separately. "Shiv Sena can fight all elections on its own in the future," he said. However, Congress state president Nana Patole refrained from commenting on Shiv Sena's stance, while leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Vijay Wadettiwar emphasised that every party has the right to contest separately, and positions can change accordingly.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders urged Thackeray to leave MVA

Shiv Sena (UBT) is preparing to fight the upcoming municipal corporation and local body elections on its own. Party workers, along with both winning and losing candidates, have urged Uddhav Thackeray to leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) soon. Nevertheless, Uddhav Thackeray has yet to make a final decision.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Eknath Shinde and 40 MLAs led a rebellion against Thackeray.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on November 23 retained power in Maharashtra, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats, as the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi’s dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition combine managing to garner just 46 seats. The Election Commission announced that the BJP has won 132 seats, the Shiv Sena won 57, while the NCP got 41 seats. In the MVA, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates won 10 seats, Congress won 16, while Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) won 20 seats.

