Maharashtra: Will Fadnavis be declared as official CM pick? Top Mahayuti leaders to meet Amit Shah today

Maharashtra CM name dilemma: The suspense over who will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra may end on Thursday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to meet leaders of the Mahayuti alliance. As per the information, the meeting is expected to bring clarity on the CM candidate. While BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis remains the frontrunner and most discussed name for the position, the saffron party is known for making last-minute decisions, keeping speculation alive until an official announcement.

Fadnavis emerges as top contender, Shinde bows out

After BJP's speculator performance in the recently held Assembly elections in Maharastra, Fadnavis appears to be the strongest candidate for the CM post. Supporting this speculation, incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday indicated during a press conference that he is not in the race for the position. Shinde stated he is "satisfied" and will not hinder the decision-making process, hinting that the next CM will be from the BJP.

Shinde’s announcement followed vociferous demands by his Shiv Sena party leaders that he continue as CM as the ruling Mahayuti alliance scored a landslide victory under his leadership. However, Shinde rubbished reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership. Political observers said that with Shinde falling in line, the stage is set for a new government, likely headed by BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, to be sworn in.

"I called PM Modi and Amit Shah yesterday and told them to decide (on who will be the CM), and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take. Our Shiv Sena will fully support the BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM," Shinde said on Wednesday.

BJP-led Mahayuti's big win in Assembly elections 2024

It should be mentioned here that suspense over who would get the top post continues after the ruling Mahayuti coalition's spectacular success in the assembly elections, results of which were declared on November 23. The Mahayuti won a landslide victory in the elections, bagging 230 of 288 assembly seats. Recovering from its Lok Sabha elections losses, the BJP bagged 132 constituencies, highest among all constituents of the Mahayuti. Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP also performed well. Sena won 57 while NCP won 41 seats.

