Uddhav Sena workers blacken Karnataka buses in Pune amid language feud, services halted between states The feud over language in the buses travelling across state borders into Maharashtra and Karnataka started after a bus conductor was assaulted for not speaking Marathi in Karnataka's Belagavi.

The tensions have escalated between Maharashtra and Karnataka after a dispute over language in the interstate running buses has intensified. In the latest development, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Saturday night blackened the buses with Karnataka number plates. The incident took place in Pune's Swargate area. The police has said that the action will be taken against those responsible for the blackening of buses.

DCP Smartana Patil sai, "As soon as we got to know that Shiv Sena (UBT) workers were going to come here and do something, we immediately dispatched force. They were successful in spraying black colour on one bus. Not much damage has been done."

Notably, this incident came in wake of the alleged assault of a Marathi speaking bus driver in Karnataka's Chitradurga over the ongoing language speaking dispute.