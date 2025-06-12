Maharashtra: 3 dead after entry gate collapses in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Siddharth Garden Three people died and two others were injured after a portion of the entry gate near Siddharth Garden in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar collapsed on Wednesday evening due to strong winds and rain. The injured are receiving treatment, and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for the bereaved.

Mumbai:

Three people were killed and two others sustained injuries after a portion of the entry gate structure near Siddharth Garden collapsed on Wednesday evening amid heavy rain and gusty winds in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The incident took place as the victims were reportedly standing near the gate when the structure suddenly gave way, trapping them underneath. While three people died on the spot, the injured were rushed to a government hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth confirmed the casualties and said a financial compensation of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the families of the deceased. “We are taking this matter very seriously. A case will be registered against the officials concerned. Additionally, not just this structure, but all similar vulnerable structures in and around the city will be inspected through a special audit in the next seven days. Based on the audit findings, a decision will be taken on whether to continue public access to these areas,” he said.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar said an offence would be registered once the municipal authorities submit a formal complaint. “We are awaiting an official complaint from the municipal corporation. Once that is filed, we will proceed with registering a case and taking necessary legal action against those responsible,” he told reporters.

Tree uprooted, falls on woman in Bhagatsingh Nagar

In a separate weather-related incident on the same day, a woman sustained critical injuries after a tree was uprooted and fell on her in Bhagatsingh Nagar. She has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The civic chief noted that further precautions would be taken to prevent such accidents amid unpredictable weather conditions.

The twin incidents have raised concerns over the structural integrity of public infrastructure in the city, especially during the monsoon season. Authorities have assured that a thorough review and preventive measures will be undertaken in the coming days.

(With ANI inputs)