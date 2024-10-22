Two coaches of CSMT Shalimar Express derail in Maharashtra's Nagpur, restoration work underway | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI CSMT Shalimar Express train was derailed in Nagpur.

Two coaches of the CSMT Shalimar Express derailed near Kalamna station in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday. As per details, there were no reports of any fatality or major injuries in the incident. The derailment led to disruption in train services along the route. Meanwhile, Railway officials have confirmed that restoration work is currently underway to bring the situation under control and resume normal train operations.

More details about the incident are awaited.

Similar incident in Kalyan

In a similar incident, a suburban train had derailed on Friday (October 18) at Kalyan station in Thane district while entering a platform, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, an official said. The Titwala-CSMT train derailed on platform number 2 at around 9:00 pm, leading to disruptions on the mainline, he said. As per a Central Railway bulletin, four long-distance trains departing from CSMT have been diverted via Diwa-Panvel-Pune, instead of Kalyan-Kasara route, due to the derailment.