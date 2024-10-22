Tuesday, October 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Two coaches of CSMT Shalimar Express derail in Maharashtra's Nagpur, restoration work underway | VIDEO

Two coaches of CSMT Shalimar Express derail in Maharashtra's Nagpur, restoration work underway | VIDEO

While the cause of the derailment is yet to be determined, authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Passengers were safely evacuated, and alternative arrangements are being made to minimise inconvenience, as per officials.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Nagpur Updated on: October 22, 2024 17:13 IST
Train derailment in Nagpur
Image Source : ANI CSMT Shalimar Express train was derailed in Nagpur.

Two coaches of the CSMT Shalimar Express derailed near Kalamna station in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday. As per details, there were no reports of any fatality or major injuries in the incident. The derailment led to disruption in train services along the route. Meanwhile, Railway officials have confirmed that restoration work is currently underway to bring the situation under control and resume normal train operations.

More details about the incident are awaited. 

Similar incident in Kalyan

In a similar incident, a suburban train had derailed on Friday (October 18) at Kalyan station in Thane district while entering a platform, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, an official said. The Titwala-CSMT train derailed on platform number 2 at around 9:00 pm, leading to disruptions on the mainline, he said. As per a Central Railway bulletin, four long-distance trains departing from CSMT have been diverted via Diwa-Panvel-Pune, instead of Kalyan-Kasara route, due to the derailment.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement