Traffic jams, waterlogging reported as heavy rains lash Mumbai: Check advisory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. heavy rains lash Mumbai.

Mumbai rains latest news: Several city roads were waterlogged and traffic jams were witnessed at aseveral places as heavy rains lashed the city on Thursday evening. Rainfall was witnessed along with thunderstorms in the city. The sudden and heavy rainfall caused difficulty to commuters going back homes from offices as it poured in the evening during peak travelling hours.

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert

The sudden downpour took the commuters by surprise as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a 'yellow' alert for light to moderate rainfall in the financial capital.

Moreover, the heavy rains hampered the ongoing Navratri festivities and spoiled 'garba' (a ritualistic and devotional dance associated with the nine-day festival) plans of many revellers.

Mumbai rains: Check advisory

Mumbai Police advised commuters to stay indoors due to thunderstorms and heavy rain affecting the city and its suburbs. Police urged all to avoid unnecessary travel and to call 100 or 112 in case of emergencies.

Several videos shared by netizens on social media platform X captured the intensity of the rains.The IMD issued advisory and said people should take precautions while moving out.

In the meantime, the IMD said moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours. The IMD also issued a warning at 21: 15 hrs (IST) on Thursday said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane and Raigad during next 3-4 hours.