Traffic advisory issued in Navi Mumbai for Maharashtra election: Check restriction, route diversions

Traffic advisory: For the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department issued traffic advisory in four assembly constituencies such as Airoli, Belapur, Panvel, and Uran, under its jurisdiction from November 18 to 23. As per the advisory, there will be no parking zone and entry of all types of vehicles, except those for election duties, are completely prohibited on certain roads.

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police said the traffic restrictions will facilitate the movement of vehicles reaching the strong room for collecting and depositing polling material.

Traffic curbs in Belapur constituency

The Seawoods Traffic unit of Navi Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory in Nerul to facilitate the movement of vehicles reaching the strong room for the collection and deposit of polling material.

As per the advisory, the vehicles acquired for election duty will be parked on the service road parallel to the road in front of the Agri Koli Bhavan and Palm Beach Road.

All types of vehicles except those acquired for election duties are prohibited from entering this area during the election period.

The movement and parking of all vehicles, except those for election purposes, are prohibited from Vajrani Signal on Palm Beach Road to Ramji Balu Bhagat Chowk and the service road parallel to Palm Beach Road from Vajrani Sports Club to Health Juice Center.

Traffic advisory in Airoli constituency

According to the Ghansoli Traffic POlice, vehicles acquired for election purposes will be parked on the road in front of Saraswati Vidyalaya, Sector 5, Airoli, and at the parking ground of Bhaskar Ghadi Maidan, opposite Jankibai Madhavi Hall, managed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Movement of all vehicles, except those for election purposes, is prohibited from Poonam Sweets at Sector 5 to Jankibai Madhvi Hall Road in Airoli during this period.

During the election period, traffic will be diverted from Poonam Sweets to Bhaskar Ghadi Maidan Road using the road in front of the petrol pump in Airoli Sector 4 via Sant Savata Mali Bhawan.

Traffic advisory in Panvel constituency

During the election process, all rpads leading from Panvel towards Kalsekar College via Thana Naka, roads from Kalamboli Circle towards D Point, and roads from JNPT Road at the Karnala Cut towards Kalsekar College will be closed for all kinds vehicles except for vehicles involved in election duties from 8 pm on November 18 to 12 pm on November 23.

Traffic advisory in Uran constituency

During the election period, heavy and oversized vehicles will be completely restricted on the Dighoda to Dastan Phata Road.

During this time , vehicles from Dighoda towards Dastan Phata will be rerouted via Dighoda Jambhulpada - Jungle Cut to reach their intended destination.