Thane Assembly Poll 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thane Assembly Election 2024: As the Maharashtra Assembly election approaches, voting for all 288 seats is set for November 20, with results announced on November 23. The two main alliances competing are the Mahayuti, which includes BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

Thane Constituency Demographic Profile

Thane, an unreserved constituency, has approximately 336,900 voters. Muslims make up around 8%, while SC and tribal communities also hold substantial shares. Additionally, there are significant populations of Patil, Yadav, and Christian voters, all likely to influence the election outcome in this pivotal constituency.

Thane Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Thane constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state.

Thane Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Thane Assembly seat, along with the other 287 constituencies, will be declared on November 23.

Thane Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

In the 2024 election, Thane will see a significant battle between BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT). Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Rajan Vichare, while BJP has nominated Sanjay Kelkar. Thane, a former Shiv Sena stronghold, has been held by BJP since 2014. The question is whether BJP can achieve a hat-trick or if Shiv Sena (UBT) can reclaim dominance.

Thane Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

Thane’s electoral history began in 1962, with Congress holding the seat for its initial years. After Congress’ streak, Shiv Sena established a stronghold from the 1990s onwards. BJP claimed victory in both 2014 and 2019, but the seat’s past as a Shiv Sena bastion adds intrigue to this year’s contest.

Thane Assembly Constituency Past Winners

Year Candidate Party Total Vote 2019 Kelkar Sanjay Mukund BJP 92298 2014 Kelkar Sanjay Mukund BJP 70884 2009 Rajan Vichare SHS 51010 2004 Eknath Shinde SHS 131159 1999 M D Joshi SHS 67429 1995 Joshi Moreshwar Damodar SHS 122595 1990 M D Joshi SHS 94236 1985 Kanti Koli INC 40890 1980 Koli Kanti Kisan INC(I) 32186 1978 Koli Gajanan Motiram JNP 49123

Thane Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Thane Assembly Constituency had a total of 1,167,138 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,170,970, or 49.39 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 20,73,442 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 10,54,189, or 50.8 per cent.