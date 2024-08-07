Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Thane: 3-year-old girl walking with mother in busy market dies after dog falls on her from 5th floor | VIDEO

Thane: 3-year-old girl walking with mother in busy market dies after dog falls on her from 5th floor | VIDEO

The heart-wrenching CCTV footage showed that the girl was walking with her mother in a busy market and suddenly a dog fell on her which caused her death.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Raju Kumar
Thane
Updated on: August 07, 2024 12:44 IST
CCTV footage shows the dog falling on the kid
Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV footage shows the dog falling on the kid

In a shocking incident, a dog fell from the fifth floor of a building on a 3-year-old girl walking on a busy road in Amrit Nagar, Mumbra, Thane on Tuesday. The dog fell from Chirag Mason building in Amrit Nagar leading to the girl's death.

The dog on the terrace of Chirag Mansion in Amrit Nagar suddenly fell on the girl who was walking with her mother. The owner of the dog is a local named Zaid Syed. 

(Disclaimer: The video contains sensitive elements)

 The video clip showed the mother picked up the girl and rushed to the hospital where she died during the treatment. The dog (golden retriever) was also injured in this incident.

According to the CCTV footage, when the dog falls on the girl, she becomes completely unconscious.

The dog also remained unconscious for some time but stood up later.  The injured dog was also taken to the animal hospital for treatment.

Currently, police filed a case and started investigating the matter.

Also read: Woman alleges misbehaviour at Noida Mall, four arrested, Akhilesh Yadav criticises UP govt | VIDEO 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement