Thane: 3-year-old girl walking with mother in busy market dies after dog falls on her from 5th floor | VIDEO

In a shocking incident, a dog fell from the fifth floor of a building on a 3-year-old girl walking on a busy road in Amrit Nagar, Mumbra, Thane on Tuesday. The dog fell from Chirag Mason building in Amrit Nagar leading to the girl's death.

The dog on the terrace of Chirag Mansion in Amrit Nagar suddenly fell on the girl who was walking with her mother. The owner of the dog is a local named Zaid Syed.

(Disclaimer: The video contains sensitive elements)

The video clip showed the mother picked up the girl and rushed to the hospital where she died during the treatment. The dog (golden retriever) was also injured in this incident.

According to the CCTV footage, when the dog falls on the girl, she becomes completely unconscious.

The dog also remained unconscious for some time but stood up later. The injured dog was also taken to the animal hospital for treatment.

Currently, police filed a case and started investigating the matter.

