T20 World Cup: Shami, Siraj excluded from Team India because they are Muslims, alleges AIMIM

Mumbai:

Political debate surrounding the T20 World Cup is intensifying in Maharashtra. The omission of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj from Team India's playing eleven has sparked political debate in the state with Mufti Ismail (AIMIM MLA, Malegaon) questioning that Muslims are being ignored in every field, and that players in Team India are being denied opportunities simply because they are Muslims. He even suggested that this could be a reason for the defeat against South Africa.

Samajwadi Party Maharashtra and Mumbai President Abu Azmi also spoke out on the issue and alleged that Muslims are being discriminated against in many areas under BJP rule, and if this is happening in cricket as well, it's a serious matter. Siraj and Shami may be excluded from the team because they are Muslim.

NCP and Congress distance themselves

Meanwhile, Idris Naikwadi, a Muslim MLA from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and head of the Minority Affairs Department, dismissed these allegations and said that many Muslim players, such as Mohammad Azharuddin and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, have previously been part of the Indian team and even served as captains. Bringing religion into the game is wrong.

Congress leader Amin Patel said that players are selected based on merit and performance. He called such statements irresponsible and said they should be avoided.

Shiv Sena and other leaders react

Maharashtra government minister Bharat Gogawale said that selection for the Indian team is based on merit and circumstances. Playing Hindu-Muslim politics is like creating divisions in society, and those who made the statements should apologise.

Meanwhile, Ravi Rana, leader of the Yuva Swabhiman Party and MLA, also said that many Muslims have held high positions in the Indian team and the country, so this kind of politics is wrong. Those leaders who are making statements should apologise.

While Team India has a crucial match against Zimbabwe on Thursday in the T20 World Cup, statements from Muslim leaders regarding team selection and the playing eleven are in full swing.