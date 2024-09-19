Stones hurled at Ganesh immersion procession in Akola district, 68 detained

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ganapati Visarjan

Unidentified persons hurled stones at a Ganesh idol procession in Akot city in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on late Wednesday, leaving some police personnel and others injured, officials said. The incident occurred in Nandipeth area at 4 PM, prompting police to bring in reinforcement to control the situation.

Police detained 68 persons for allegedly throwing stones and the process of registering a case is underway, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anmol Mittal. He said injured peoples were admitted to the rural hospital and security was stepped up by police in sensitive areas.

"The situation is under control now," he added. After the incident, the procession was halted for some time and there are reports of both the communities coming face to face. However, the police immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Akola ACP Anmol Mittal said that there was stone pelting for a short time, but the police took quick action and calmed the tension and got the procession started again.

Ruckus in Bhiwandi

Many people were detained after there was a ruckus while taking the idol of Lord Ganesha for Ganpati immersion in Bhiwandi of Thane district in Maharashtra. As per reports, people near Hindustani Mosque threw stones at the idol, after which the crowd got agitated and a clash broke out between two groups. The police had to do a mild lathicharge to control the situation. The police have also detained some people in this case.