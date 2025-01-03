Stone pelted at Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express, glass window shattered

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express

In a disturbing incident on Thursday, an unknown individual threw a stone at the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express near the Jeur railway station. The stone hit the C-11 coach of the train, shattering one of the glass windows. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the train continued its journey without further disruption.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of passengers on high-speed trains, especially given the popularity and advanced technology of the Vande Bharat Express. Railway authorities, along with local law enforcement, have initiated an investigation into the matter to identify the perpetrator and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Railway officials have expressed their concern over the damage caused to the train and reiterated their commitment to maintaining the safety of passengers travelling on premium services like the Vande Bharat Express. They have assured that stricter security measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents.

As of now, no official statement has been made about the progress of the investigation, but authorities are hopeful of swiftly resolving the case.