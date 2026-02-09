Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: BJP takes the lead as per early trends Early trends from the Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections 2026 show the BJP leading as vote counting progresses.

Solapur (Maharashtra) :

The counting for Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results started from 10 am on February 9. Early trends are beginning to come in from the Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections 2026, with the BJP edging ahead as counting moves forward. Initial trends from the Solapur Zilla Parishad show the BJP leading in 9 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena in 2 and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) in 3. Other parties and independents are yet to post a lead at this point.

Trends are also emerging from the Solapur Panchayat Samiti elections, with leads reported from key blocks such as Madha, Barshi, Solapur North and Malshiras. The BJP and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) are among the parties showing early leads as vote counting continues.

Solapur district has 136 Panchayat Samiti seats across 11 samitis - Karmala, Madha, Barshi, Solapur North, Mohol, Pandharpur, Malshiras, Mangalwedha, Sangola, Solapur South and Akkalkot. This LIVE blog will bring minute-by-minute updates, trends, party-wise tallies and key developments from across the district as the rural local body polls unfold.

The previous elections to the Solapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis were held in 2017 as part of Maharashtra’s rural local body elections. The Solapur Zilla Parishad has 68 seats, while 136 Panchayat Samiti seats were contested across the district. Polling for the current elections was held on February 7, with counting scheduled for the same day. In the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, the NCP emerged as the single largest party with 23 seats, followed by the BJP with 14, the Congress with 7, and the Shiv Sena with 5. At the Panchayat Samiti level, the NCP had led with 44 of the 136 seats, followed by the BJP with 33 and the Congress with 17.

Follow this LIVE copy for the latest updates as counting progresses and the picture in Solapur becomes clearer.