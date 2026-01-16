Live Solapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins across 102 seats Solapur Municipal Corporation Results LIVE: The last municipal elections in Solapur were held on February 21, 2017, when voters elected representatives to 102 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 49 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 21 seats.

Counting of votes for the civic polls in Maharashtra is underway. The elections were held on January 15 across 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Solapur Municipal Corporation (SMC). There were a total of 39,000 polling stations set up to cover 2,869 seats in the state. The last municipal elections in Solapur were held on February 21, 2017, when voters elected representatives to 102 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 49 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 21 seats. The Congress (INC) secured 14 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won nine seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed to grab four seats each. The remaining one seat was won by CPM.

This time, the main contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

