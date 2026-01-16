Advertisement
Solapur Municipal Corporation Results LIVE: The last municipal elections in Solapur were held on February 21, 2017, when voters elected representatives to 102 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 49 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 21 seats.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Mumbai:

Counting of votes for the civic polls in Maharashtra is underway. The elections were held on January 15 across 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Solapur Municipal Corporation (SMC). There were a total of 39,000 polling stations set up to cover 2,869 seats in the state. The last municipal elections in Solapur were held on February 21, 2017, when voters elected representatives to 102 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 49 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 21 seats. The Congress (INC) secured 14 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won nine seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)  and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed to grab four seats each. The remaining one seat was won by CPM.

This time, the main contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

Check all the latest updates on Solapur Municipal Corporation Results here: 

 

Live updates :Solapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE

  9:56 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    

    Solapur Municipal Corporation Election 2026 - Main political parties

    This time, the main contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar).

  9:44 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    

    Solapur Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Schedule

    The election cycle for Solapur Municipal Corporation commenced with the nomination process on December 23, followed by a tight one-week window for candidates to submit their applications by December 30. Scrutiny of nominations took place on December 31, and candidates had a final opportunity to withdraw their applications by January 2, 2026. The process culminates in the voting phase on January 15, and counting of votes is scheduled today. 

  9:35 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    

    Solapur Municipal Corporation election results 2026 expected later today

    The final outcome of the Solapur Municipal Corporation (SMC) election is expected to be announced later today. While most trends will be out by afternoon, the final outcome may take some time. All political parties have deployed teams at counting centres to monitor every round closely.

  9:28 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    

    Solapur Municipal Corporation 2026 elections - Key issues

    According to reports, water supply, roads, transportation, cleanliness, and urban development were among the key issues in the 2026 election for the Solapur Municipal Corporation. This is the first time elections are being held after the split in Shiv Sena (2022) and NCP (2023).

  9:24 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    

    Solapur Municipal Corporation Results 2017

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 49 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 21 seats. The Congress (INC) secured 14 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won nine seats. 

  9:09 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    

    Solapur Municipal Corporation: Counting to begin at 10 am

    Counting of votes for the civic polls in Maharashtra, including Solapur Municipal Corporation (NMMC), is set to start at 10 am. The elections were held on January 15 across 29 municipal corporations. There were a total of 39,000 polling stations set up to cover 2,869 seats in the state.

Top News

