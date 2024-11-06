Solapur City Central Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Solapur City Central Assembly Election 2024

Solapur City Central Assembly Election 2024: The Solapur City Central Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 249 of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under Solapur district. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is part of the Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), AIMIM are the main parties in the state. In the last Assembly election in 2019, Congress's Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde, daughter of former Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, won the Solapur City Central seat by defeating Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi of AIMIM.

Solapur City Central Constituency Demographic Profile

The assembly segment comes under Ahmednagar district and Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,02,160 voters in the Solapur City Central constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,52,312 voters were male and 1,49,837 were female. 11 voters belonged to the third gender. The number of service voters in Shirdi in 2019 was 44 (42 men and 2 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Solapur City Central Assembly constituency was 2,78,177. Out of this, 1,42,157 voters were male and 1,36,017 were female. Three voters belonged to third gender. The number of service voters in Solapur City Central in 2014 was 58 ( 37 men and 21 women).

Solapur City Central Assembly Constituency Election 2024: Poll Date

The constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state.

Solapur City Central Assembly Constituency Election 2024: Result Date

The result for the Assembly seat will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Solapur City Central Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Congress has fielded Chetran Pandit Narote as its candidate under MVA. In Mahayuti, BJP has got to contest the seat and has fielded Devendra Rajesh Kothe as its candidate. BSP has fielded Prof. Subhash Khanderao Gaikwad and AIMIM has retained Farooq Makbool Shabdi as its candidate. Toufiq Islamil Saikh in contesting as independent. Moreover, CPI (M) has pitted Adam Narsayya Narayan from the constituency.

Solapur City Central Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress's Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde won the Solapur City Central seat in a close contest by a margin of 12,719 votes. She was polled 51,440 votes with a vote share of 30.58 per cent. She defeated AIMIM's Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi, who got 38,721 votes (23.02%). Independent candidate Kothe Mahesh Vishnupant stood third with 30,022 votes (17.88%). Shiv Sena candidate Dilip Brahmdeo Mane got 29,092 votes (17.39 per cent). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,68,221.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the incumbent Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde won the Solapur City Central seat on the Congress ticket with a margin of 9,769 votes. She was polled 46,907 votes with a vote share of 28.90 per cent. She defeated AIMIM's Sheikh Taufik Ismail, who got 37,138 votes (22.88%). Shiv Sena's candidate Kothe Mahesh Vishnupant stood third with 33,334 votes (20.54%). BJP's Patki Mohini Vijay stood at fourth position with 23,319 votes (14.37 per cent). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,62,319.

Solapur City Central Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2009: Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde (Congress)

2014: Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde (Congress)

2019: Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde (Congress)

Solapur City Central Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Solapur City Central legislative assembly constituency had a total of 3,02,160 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,92,464 or 55.67 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 2,78,177 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,62,319 or 58.35 per cent.