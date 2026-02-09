Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Party-wise trends begin to emerge Early trends from the Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad Elections 2026 show the BJP leading as vote counting continues across the district. Trends are available for 27 of the 40 seats so far, while the remaining seats are still awaiting clearer numbers

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra) :

The vote counting for Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 began on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 10.00am. Early trends have started coming in from the Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad elections 2026, with the BJP leading as counting moves ahead. Trends are currently available for 27 of the 40 seats, while several others are still waiting for clearer numbers. Sindhudurg has a total of 50 Zilla Parishad seats and 100 Panchayat Samiti seats spread across eight talukas - Vaibhavwadi, Kankavli, Devgad, Malwan, Kudal, Vengurla, Sawantwadi and Dodamarg. This live blog will track updates through the day, including party-wise trends, seat tallies and key developments as counting continues across the district.

The last Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Sindhudurg were held in 2017. At that time, the Zilla Parishad had 50 seats and the Panchayat Samitis together had 100 seats. Out of 5,59,982 registered voters, 3,80,225 cast their votes, resulting in a turnout of 67.90 percent. In the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, Congress emerged as the largest party with 27 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 16 seats, BJP with 6 seats and NCP with 1 seat. At the Panchayat Samiti level, Congress again led with 56 seats, while Shiv Sena won 26 seats, BJP secured 16 seats and NCP got 2 seats.

For the 2026 local body elections across Maharashtra, a total of 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats are being contested, with around 2.09 crore eligible voters. Polling was held on February 7, 2026, from 7.30am to 5.30pm using Electronic Voting Machines, based on electoral rolls finalised on July 1, 2025.

