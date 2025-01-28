Ban on wearing shorts at Siddhivinayak Temple | New dress code guidelines for visitors

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mumbai: Devotees offer prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Siddhivinayak Temple, one of Mumbai’s most prominent and revered places of worship, has introduced a new dress code policy for devotees seeking to enter the temple for darshan. The iconic shrine, which attracts thousands of visitors daily from across India and abroad, is renowned for its compassionate and welcoming atmosphere. However, the temple trust has now decided to enforce guidelines aimed at preserving the sanctity and decorum of the sacred space.

In an official statement, the Siddhivinayak Shrine Trust announced that only visitors dressed in traditional Indian attire or full-covering clothing will be allowed entry for darshan. The new policy stresses the importance of wearing modest clothing, in line with Indian cultural and religious values, to ensure the comfort and respect of all visitors.

Both men and women are encouraged to adhere to the traditional dress code, which aligns with similar regulations at other major shrines across the country, especially in South India. In some temples, visitors who arrive in inappropriate attire are provided with shawls, scarves, or dhotis to ensure they meet the dress requirements before entering the temple. The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust’s decision is expected to generate some debate but is ultimately aimed at maintaining the sacred atmosphere of the revered temple.