Shrivardhan Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shrivardhan Assembly Election 2024

Shrivardhan Assembly Election 2024: The Shrivardhan Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 193 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.



In 2019, Aditi Sunil Tatkare of the Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided) won the seat by defeating Vinod Ramchandra Ghosalkar of the Shiv Sena (then undivided) with a margin of 39621 votes.

Shrivardhan Assembly Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 157352 voters in the Shrivardhan constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 78094 were male and 78588 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 575 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

Shrivardhan Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Shrivardhan constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Shrivardhan Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Shrivardhan will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Shrivardhan Assembly Constituency: Present candidates

The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) fielded its present MLA, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, from the constituency once again. She will lock horns with NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction leader Anil Dattaram Navgane and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate Faizal Abdul Ajij Popere to assert her victory over the assembly seat once again.

Shrivardhan Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, NCP (then undivided) candidate Aditi Sunil Tatkare won the seat with a margin of 39621 votes. She was polled 92074 votes and defeated Shiv Sena candidate Vinod Ramchandra Ghosalkar, who got 52453 votes.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, NCP (then undivided) candidate Avdhoot Anil Tatkare won the seat. He was polled 61038 votes with a vote share of 40.43%. Shiv Sena (then undivided) candidate Ravindra Ramji Munde got 60961 votes with a vote share of 40.38% and was the runner-up.

Shrivardhan Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

1995: Shyam Sawant-Shiv Sena (then undivided)

1999: Shyam Sawant-Shiv Sena (then undivided)

2004: Shyam Sawant-Shiv Sena (then undivided)

2005: Tukaram Surve-Shiv Sena (then undivided)

2009: Sunil Tatkare-Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided)

2014: Avdhoot Tatkare-Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided)

2019: Aditi Sunil Tatkare-Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided)

Shrivardhan Assembly Constituency: Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Shrivardhan Assembly Constituency was 153476.