Shivaji-Tipu comparison row: Rs 10 lakh bounty announced to 'cut' Maharashtra Congress Chief's tongue

Mumbai:

A major political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers publicly announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who would “cut the tongue” of Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal. The provocative declaration followed Sapkal’s recent remarks comparing Tipu Sultan with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Protest at Shivaji Maharaj memorial

The controversial announcement was made during a protest staged in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in Ahilyanagar. BJP leaders and party workers gathered to condemn Sapkal’s statement, alleging that his comparison was offensive to the legacy of the revered Maratha warrior king.

During the protest, party workers held a “shoe protest,” raised slogans, and placed Sapkal’s photograph at a public square, where it was trampled upon by demonstrators. At the protest site, BJP workers declared that anyone who cuts Sapkal’s tongue would be awarded Rs 10 lakh by the Ahilyanagar BJP unit.

In a speech that has since circulated widely, a party functionary criticised Sapkal’s remarks and used strong language while announcing the cash reward. The statement has drawn widespread condemnation from opposition leaders, who termed it dangerous and irresponsible. Political observers say such rhetoric risks escalating tensions and undermining democratic discourse.

What sparked the row?

The controversy began after Sapkal commented on a separate dispute over the installation of Tipu Sultan’s photograph at the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. Defending his stance, Sapkal had said that just as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspired courage and the spirit of freedom among people, Tipu Sultan too fought bravely against the British and should be seen as a symbol of resistance.

He further described Tipu Sultan as a warrior and “son of the soil,” asserting that he did not subscribe to extremist ideologies. However, Sapkal later clarified that the bravery and stature of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj remain unparalleled, while also reiterating that Tipu Sultan was a courageous ruler who resisted colonial rule.