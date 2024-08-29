Is Ajit Pawar's NCP protesting against its own government over Shivaji statue collapse? Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) NCP chief Ajit Pawar

Amid the ongoing political slugfest in Maharashtra, with the opposition blaming the CM Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government for rampant corruption in the construction of the 35-foot-long Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue that fell in Sindhudurg earlier this week, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction on Thursday (August 29) took an altogether different stance, with the party scheduled to hold a protest against the incident.

According to available information, the Pawar-led faction, in contrast to its coalition partners who are criticizing the opposition for politicizing the "sad incident," announced a protest under the leadership of the party's Mumbai president, Sameer Bhujbal, near the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Chembur, Mumbai, around 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

While, the more details, regarding the protests are being ascertained, notably, it comes after NCP chief Ajit Pawar issued an apology on Wednesday for the unfortunate incident to the people of Maharashtra. He stated, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our deity, and for his statue to fall in such a way within a year is a shock for all of us."

“Whether officials or contractors, action will be taken against those guilty,” the Maharashtra Deputy CM added during a public meeting at his Jan Sanman Yatra in Latur district. Additionally, following the incident, the state government announced plans to install a larger statue at the same location, while the Indian Navy continues its investigation into the collapse.

Devendra Fadnavis slams opposition, urges not to politicise 'sad incident'

Meanwhile, amid the opposition's demands for the resignation of the Mahayuti led coalition governmen, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday criticized the opposition for politicizing the incident.

Speaking to the media, he said, "I think no one should do politics on this incident. This incident is unfortunate for all of us; it is a very sad incident. It should be properly investigated, and action should be taken against the culprits, and a grand statue should be installed again at that place. The Navy took this matter seriously and formed an investigation committee. The committee has visited there, and the Navy will investigate the matter and take appropriate action."

"The opposition should not engage in such cheap politics. Sharad Pawar is a senior leader, and he also knows that this statue was installed by the Navy, not by the state government. Corruption is unacceptable anywhere; we oppose corruption. If Pawar Sahab makes such statements, I am surprised. Does Pawar Sahab support corruption by making such statements?" he added.

About the incident

A statue of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district last year, collapsed on Monday (August 26). The 35-foot statue collapsed around 1 p.m. at Rajkot Fort in Malvan.

While, an official said the cause of the collapse is not yet known, and experts will determine the exact reason. He further added that the collapse came after the district has received heavy rains and gusty winds in the last two to three days. Significantly, the Indian Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of the incident and reinstate the statue "at the earliest".

"Indian Navy notes with deep concern the damage caused this morning to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that was unveiled on Navy Day on 04 Dec 2023 as a dedication to the citizens of Sindhudurg. Along with the State Government and concerned specialists, the Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this unfortunate accident and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest," it said.