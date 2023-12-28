Sharad Pawar says 'not invited' to Ram temple inauguration, NCP ally calls event ‘BJP’s rally’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP president Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar said that he has not received an invitation for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, and attacked the BJP stating that it was difficult to understand if the party was using the issue for political or commercial purposes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be among over 6,000 people who are expected to attend the ‘Pran Pratistha’, or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol next month.

“Don’t know if it (BJP) is using the issue for political or commercial purposes. We are happy that the temple is coming up for which many have contributed,” Pawar said on Wednesday (December 27).

When asked if he was invited, Pawar replied in the negative.

“I visit two-three places of faith that I don’t speak about in public. It’s a private matter,” he said.

Sanjay Raut reacts to invitation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hit out at the BJP over the invitation and said that it is “not a national event”, and his party would visit Ayodhya “after the BJP’s programme is over”.

“This is all politics, who wants to attend an event by BJP? This is not a national event. This is BJP's program, this is BJP's rally. 'Usme pavitrata kahan hai?'...We will visit (Ayodhya) after BJP's program is over,” Raut said.

Notably, Shiv Sena UBT is an ally of the NCP in Maharashtra. The two parties are also a part of the Opposition's grand alliance I.N.D.I.A, made aiming to oust the BJP government from power at the Centre.

Ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow and address a public meeting after inaugurating an airport in the temple town of Ayodhya on December 30, officials have said.

(With inputs from agencies)