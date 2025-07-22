Sharad Pawar praises Devendra Fadnavis on his birthday: 'How does he never get tired?' As Devendra Fadnavis turned 55 on Tuesday (July 22), NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar praised the Maharashtra Chief Minister for his tireless work ethic and high-paced functioning.

Mumbai:

In a rare gesture of appreciation cutting across political lines, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar lauded senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on his birthday. Notably, Fadnavis turned 55 on July 22, 2025.

Marking the occasion, a coffee table book titled "Maharashtra Nayak" was released to honour Fadnavis' public life and achievements. Pawar, who contributed an article to the book, praised Fadnavis for his tireless work ethic and high-paced functioning. In his article, Pawar wrote, "The speed at which Devendra works is remarkable... Watching his dedication and energy, I often wonder - how does he never get tired?"

PM Modi wishes Fadnavis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Fadnavis on his birthday, saying, "Best wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on his birthday. He's working tirelessly for Maharashtra's progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people."

Yogi Adityanath wishes Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended birthday greetings to his Maharashtra counterpart and lauded him for leading his state on the path of progress, transparency and good governance. "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the popular leader, Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, who is leading Maharashtra on the path of progress, transparency, and good governance!" Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi.

"I pray to Lord Shri Siddhivinayak that you always remain healthy, live a long life, and continue to move forward with dedication on the path of public service," he said. "May Maharashtra attain new momentum, new direction and new prosperity under your illustrious leadership-this is my heartfelt wish," CM Yogi Adityanath added.

