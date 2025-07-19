Secret meeting? CM Fadnavis, Aaditya Thackeray spend three hours at same Mumbai hotel | VIDEO Chie Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray were reportedly present at the same hotel in Mumbai, the Sofitel Hotel, for nearly three hours. Their presence at the venue at same time has triggered intense speculation about a possible shakeup in Maharashtra once again.

Mumbai:

Political circles in Maharashtra are abuzz with speculation following reports that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray were present at Mumbai’s Sofitel Hotel at the same time. According to sources, both leaders were at the hotel for nearly three hours. Aaditya Thackeray was seen exiting the premises later, which sparked rumours of a possible secret meeting.

However, the Chief Minister’s office denied any such interaction, clarifying that Fadnavis was at the hotel for a different event, while Aaditya was there with friends. Interestingly, both leaders exited the hotel through different gates, further fuelling speculation.

Rising political heat in Maharashtra

The speculation comes at a time when Maharashtra’s political climate is already heating up. Recently, MNS chief Raj Thackeray rekindled ties with his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray after years of political distance. Soon after, in the Legislative Council, CM Fadnavis made headlines by offering Uddhav Thackeray a chance to join the government. This statement stirred political discussions, though Uddhav downplayed it by calling it a joke and asked people to treat it as such.

Uddhav-Fadnavis meeting adds to speculation

Amidst this background, a brief 20-minute meeting on Thursday between Uddhav Thackeray and CM Fadnavis further intensified the political chatter. Although Aaditya Thackeray later clarified that his father met the CM to discuss issues related to the Marathi language, the meeting added another layer to the ongoing speculations.

Uddhav had reportedly met the Chief Minister in the chamber of Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, and the meeting lasted for nearly half an hour. While official statements continue to downplay the developments, the sequence of meetings, statements, and denials has kept the political pot boiling in Maharashtra, with many wondering if a new realignment is on the horizon.