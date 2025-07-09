Schools. colleges closed in Nagpur due to heavy rains, IMD predicts more showers, issues yellow alert In view of continuous rainfall and the forecast of further heavy showers, District Collector Vipin Itankar has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across the district for Wednesday.

Nagpur:

All schools and colleges across Nagpur in Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday due to continuous rainfall and the forecast of further heavy showers. District Collector Vipin Itankar has issued a notification regarding the closure of all educational institutions in the city.

“Given continuous rainfall and the forecast of further heavy showers, District Collector Vipin Itankar has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across the district for today, Wednesday, July 9,” the notification reads.

Yellow alert issued in Nagpur

Nagpur city and its surrounding areas have been affected by heavy rainfall for the second day on Tuesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the evening. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday.

As per the data from the surface observatory at Sonegaon, Nagpur recorded 69.7mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 pm, with a significant 67.7mm falling between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm on Tuesday. Several tehsils in the district witnessed very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall:

Bhiwapur received 118.6 mm

Ramtek: 107mm

Mauda & Katol: 100.3mm each

Parshivni: 99.9mm

Kuhi: 98.2mm

Kamptee: 88.8mm

Umred: 80.8mm

Saoner: 65.2mm

Kalmeshwar: 68.7mm

Hingna: 57.5mm

Narkhed: 53.6mm

Nagpur (rural): 64.7mm

Weather prediction for Nagpur

The IMD said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate rainfall is likely to occur at few places over Gondia , Bhandara and Nagpur districts of Vidarbha.

The weather office added that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places over Buldhana, Akola, Wardha, Amravati and Yavatmal district of vidarbha.

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at few places over Chandrapur and Gadchiroli district of vidarbha, it added.

