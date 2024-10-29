Sawantwadi Assembly elections 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sawantwadi Assembly Election 2024.

Sawantwadi Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, situated in the Sindhudurg district. It encompasses the entire tehsils of Vengurla, Sawantwadi, and Dodamarg and is part of the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, which includes five other constituencies from both Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts. This general category assembly seat is located in the Sindhudurg district, with its administrative headquarters in Sawantwadi. Positioned on Maharashtra's western coast, the area is flanked by the Arabian Sea to the west and the Western Ghats to the east, covering a municipal area of 132.45 square kilometers.

Demographic profile

As per data from the Election Commission, in the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,24,934 eligible electors, of which 1,13,973 were male, 1,10,961 were female and 0 were voters of the third gender. There were 773 valid postal votes in the constituency. A total of 2250 service voters (2204 men and 46 women) had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,20,928 eligible voters, of which 1,11,316 were male, 1,09,612 were female and 0 were voters of the third gender. There were 544 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in sevice voters in 2014 was 1890 (1169 men and 721 women)

Sawantwadi Assembly Elections 2024: Poll date

The Sawantwadi constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Result Date

The results for Sawantwadi in Maharashtra will be announced on November 23.

Candidates for Sawantwadi Assembly Election 2024

For the upcoming Sawantwadi Assembly Election in 2024, Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena has nominated Deepak Kesarkar. Other parties are yet to announce their candidates.

Past Winners of Sawantwadi Assembly:

1962: Shivram Sawant Khem Sawant Bhosale - Indian National Congress

Shivram Sawant Khem Sawant Bhosale - Indian National Congress 1967: Shivram Sawant Khem Sawant Bhosale - Indian National Congress

Shivram Sawant Khem Sawant Bhosale - Indian National Congress 1972: Prataprao Bhosale - Indian National Congress

Prataprao Bhosale - Indian National Congress 1978: Jayanand Mathkar - Janata Party

Jayanand Mathkar - Janata Party 1980: Shivram Sawant Bhosale - Indian National Congress

Shivram Sawant Bhosale - Indian National Congress 1985: Shivram Sawant Bhosale - Indian National Congress

Shivram Sawant Bhosale - Indian National Congress 1990: Pravin Bhosale - Indian National Congress

Pravin Bhosale - Indian National Congress 1995: Pravin Bhosale - Indian National Congress

Pravin Bhosale - Indian National Congress 1999: Shivram Dalvi - Shiv Sena

Shivram Dalvi - Shiv Sena 2004: Shivram Dalvi - Shiv Sena

Shivram Dalvi - Shiv Sena 2009: Deepak Kesarkar - Nationalist Congress Party

Deepak Kesarkar - Nationalist Congress Party 2014: Deepak Kesarkar - Shiv Sena

Deepak Kesarkar - Shiv Sena 2019: Deepak Kesarkar - Shiv Sena

Sawantwadi Assembly voter turnout

In the Sawantwadi Assembly constituency, the voter turnout for the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections was recorded at 65%. This marked a slight decrease from the 66.04% turnout in 2014 and a modest increase from the 64.76% in 2009. The change in turnout from 2014 to 2019 was a decline of 1.04%, indicating a slight decrease in voter engagement over the election cycle.