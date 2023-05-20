'Satyameva Jayate,' says Sameer Wankhede as he appears before CBI today in drug-in-cruise case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede news: Former Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede on Saturday appeared before the CBI for questioning in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan's drugs on cruise case.

Wankhede has been accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case.

The central agency booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides under provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the NCB.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.