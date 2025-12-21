Satara Local Body Election Results 2025: Mahayuti maintains strong lead, BJP wins 3 seats Counting of votes for the 2025 Maharashtra local body elections commenced at 10:00 AM this Sunday, December 21. Early trends indicate a dominant performance by the ruling Mahayuti alliance as they take the lead in several key municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats across the state.

New Delhi:

Counting of votes for presidential and member seats across 286 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra commenced at 10:00 AM on Sunday, December 21. A notable political feat was achieved in the Dondaicha Municipal Council and Angar Nagar Panchayat, where both council member and presidential seats were won unopposed.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar’s NCP, and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena—is demonstrating a dominant performance across the Satara district, maintaining comfortable leads in most areas.

Voter turnout data

According to the State Election Commission:

Phase 1 (Dec 2): 67.3 per cent turnout across 263 local bodies.

Phase 2 (Dec 20): 47.04 per cent turnout across the remaining 23 bodies.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hailed BJP workers for the "overwhelming success," stating on X: "The BJP belongs to everyone, and this is a victory for the workers". He hailed BJP state chief Ravindra Chavan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and workers for the overwhelming success of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections.

Satara District: Results and Trends

Satara district comprises 233 Municipal Council seats and 17 Nagar Panchayat seats. While most seats were contested earlier, three specific wards (Ward 15B in Karad and Wards 4A and 8A in Malkapur) went to the polls on December 20.